Morrisons reckons it has Valentines all sewn up with everything you need for Valentine’s Day all in one place - we take a look at what’s on offer for romantics.

Forget strolling round all the different shops to get all your Valentine’s Day essentials because Morrisons has it all, according to the supermarket giant. Morrisons wants to corner the Valentine’s Day market this year by putting all the essentials under one roof. We take a look at their cards, flowers, gifts, chocolates, wine and meal deals to test the claims.

Cards and Flowers

You can get cute Valentine’s Day cards for less than one pound at Morrisons. The perfect way to say ‘I love you’ without having to say a word. They also have a huge selection of flowers from a single stem Valentine's Single Artificial Red Rose £1 to entire Pastel Roses Flowers Bouquet £10. They also have a beautiful Bouquet of 12 Red Roses for just £25. You really don’t need to blow the budget to make your special someone smile.

Valentine’s Day Dine in for two Meal Deal

Going out for a meal on Valentine’s Day is so overrated and restaurants can be so expensive. Staying in is the new going out and Morrisons has a huge selection of tasty treats in their Valentine’s Day Dine in for Two Meal Deal.

Simply choose 1 Starter, 1 Main, 1 Side, 1 Dessert and 1 Drink for £15 (More Card Exclusive Price) and enjoy a romantic meal at home. All you need to decide is which items to choose from the delicious selection below;

Starter

The Best Bloody Mary Prawn Cocktails £6

The Best Valentine’s Soft Set Scotch Eggs (2-pack) £4.50

The Best Goat’s Cheese, Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Tart £4.50

Mains

The Best 30-Day Matured Rump Steaks with Butters £10

The Best Chicken in Mushroom & Prosecco Sauce £8

Mushroom, Spinach & Pine Nut Wellington (x2) £6

Sides

The Best Roast Baby New Potatoes £3

The Best Roasted Chantenay Carrots with Acacia Honey Butter £3

Desserts

Melt in The Middle Pudding £3.50

The Best Raspberry & Vanilla Heart-Shaped Panna Cotta £3.75

Drink

The Best Prosecco £8

The Best Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon £10

Kylie Minogue Alcohol-Free Sparkling Rosé £6

Gifts, Chocolates and Drinks

Don’t forget to treat your loved one to a special gift like a cute cuddly elephant, a box of their favourite chocolates and some wine or prosecco to really make their day. Morrisons has done all the hard work for you so pop in store or shop all their Valentine’s Day treats online.

