M&S unveils Percy Pig advent calendar and Christmas gift guide for kids

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Nov 2024, 10:48 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 10:59 GMT
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

M&S has launched a new Percy Pig advent calendar alongside its festive gift guide for children.

The M&S gift guide for kids features Spencer Bear pyjamas, perfect for cosying up on Christmas Eve, and festive outfits like the Velvet Sequin Dress and Denim Borg Lined Shacket.

Back by popular demand, the Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar giant plush toys are also available.

The Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar plush toys are now available
The Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar plush toys are now available | M&S

The new Percy and Colin the Caterpillar advent calendars are now in stores and available to order on Ocado, promising the ultimate festive finale on Christmas Day.

The gifts for kids include everything from science sets and craft kits to cuddly toys and fun board games.

Or colourful, glittery or light-up footwear from the Christmas gifts for girls selection is bound to raise a smile when it’s unboxed.

Visit M&S online or in store for the full range.

News you can trust since 1877
