Fashion editor approved holiday essentials from M&S to look good and stay cool.

As summer holiday season kicks off, Marks & Spencer has you covered with a curated collection of breezy, stylish, and practical essentials that are perfect for any sun-soaked getaway. Whether you’re heading to a tropical beach or a chic coastal town, M&S combines effortless elegance with affordable comfort.

1. Linen Rich Square Neck Mini Shift Dress

Linen Rich Square Neck Mini Shift Dress | M&S

Lightweight and timeless, this linen shift dress is a summer suitcase staple. The square neckline offers a flattering, modern silhouette while the linen blend keeps things cool and breathable. Dress it up with a pair of statement earrings and sandals for a sunset dinner, or throw it over your swimsuit for a beachside stroll.

2. Linen Rich Round Neck Mini Shift Dress

Linen Rich Round Neck Mini Shift Dress | M&S

For a relaxed yet polished look, the round neck mini is a go-to. Its minimalist design makes it endlessly versatile ideal for exploring local markets or enjoying a lazy brunch. The natural fabric is ideal for warmer climates, making it an easy pack-and-wear option.

3. Pure Cotton Collared Beach Shirt

Pure Cotton Collared Beach Shirt | M&S

No holiday wardrobe is complete without a classic white shirt. Throw it over your swimwear for instant poolside chic or tuck it into shorts for a casual day look. The breathable cotton keeps you cool, while the collar adds a smart edge to your beachwear game.

4. Neoprene Scallop Plunge Swimsuit

Pure Cotton Collared Beach Shirt | M&S

Make a splash in the stylish scallop swimsuit. Designed with subtle scallop edging and a flattering plunge neckline, this piece merges fashion with function. The neoprene fabric provides a smoothing fit and extra support, making it a confident choice whether you're lounging poolside or diving into the ocean.

5. Flat Mules

Flat Mules | M&S

These mules are the perfect footwear for your holiday adventures. Slip them on for beach walks, city exploring or sunset dinners. Their sleek design works beautifully with dresses, shorts, or beachwear, offering versatility without compromising on style.

6. Straw Woven Mini Basket Shoulder Bag

Straw Woven Mini Basket Shoulder Bag | M&S

The straw basket bag is the perfect finishing touch to your summer outfit. Compact yet roomy enough for your sunglasses, sunscreen and holiday reads, it brings a touch of coastal charm to any look. The woven straw texture paired with a modern shape makes it a stylish and practical companion.

