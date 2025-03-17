New M&S Tops: 5 Styles to redefine your wardrobe and elevate your outfit | M&S

When it comes to everyday fashion, the classic ‘jeans and a nice top’ combination will always be a winner.

It's a timeless look that's both comfortable and stylish. But with so many options available, finding the perfect top to elevate your jeans outfit can be a challenge. That's why I've been on the lookout for the best new arrivals at Marks & Spencer this week.

I've curated a selection of tops that will add a touch of sophistication to your denim staples. Whether you're running errands or going out for dinner, these tops will help you look and feel your best. So if you're looking to refresh your wardrobe for the new season, be sure to check out these stunning items from M&S.

A classic shirt will always add a touch of sophistication to your jeans outfit. The striped cotton shirt is an easy-to-wear wardrobe staple. Wear with skinny jeans and ballet pumps for office style.

The textured cardigan is perfect to wear with jeans and the tie-front details give it a designer finish making it look more expensive than it is. Pair with wide-leg jeans and trainers for a casual day look.

Per Una Pure Cotton Floral V-Neck Tie Front Blouse £39.50 | M&S

This gorgeous floral top is a must-have for your spring wardrobe. The blue shade compliments the jeans and the flowers add a pop of colour to your outfit. Wear this top with flared jeans and tan sandals for boho-style.

This is the perfect shirt to elevate your jeans and white-tee outfit. Suede is on trend and adding an extra layer to your outfit will keep you warm on cooler days and make you look good too. Wear with dark denim jeans and a classic white t-shirt for running errands.

Lyocell Rich Leopard Print Crew Neck Blouse £17.50 | M&S

Leopard print and denim are a match made in heaven. This cute top would be ideal for romantic a date night or bottomless brunch with the girls. Pair with black jeans and pointy toe heels and a slick of red lipstick to complete your look.

