Our pick of the everyday essentials at bargain prices on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and it actually lasts for 48 hours, so there’s still plenty of bargains to be had. We’ve had a look for the best deals to help you stock up on household essentials for bargain prices.

So if you want to get ahead and bulk buy the essentials - here’s the best Amazon Prime Day deals we’ve found.

Detergents and dishwasher tablets

Stock up on dishwasher tablets with this 64% off deal. This pack of Finish Quantum Infinity Shine Dishwasher Tablets is £17.99 on Amazon Prime Day - that’s for 166 tablets, so 11p a wash - the cheapest we’ve seen on offer on Prime Day.

There’s some great laundry detergent offers too - this 32% off deal for an XXL pack of Ariel All-in-One Platinum Pods works out at 20p a wash - you get 120 tablets for £24.55.

Or if you’re a Fairy household, there’s a similar deal for 32% off a 120 capsule pack. Pick up Fairy Non-Bio Platinum Pods for £24.55 - so again that’s 20p a wash.

There’s a 27% off deal on a pack of eight Lenor Outdoorable Fabric Conditioner. It’s 440 washes-worth for £20.40, so it should last a while!

You can bag up an extra-large pack of Calgon 4-in-1 Washing Machine Cleaner and Water Softener Tablets for 54% at £12.79. That’s for 75 tablets which remove limescale, residue, dirt, rust and odours from your washing machine - perfect for a regular deep clean.

Cleaning products

Keep your bathroom and kitchen sparkling with this 53% off deal for a six-pack of Cillit Bang Limescale Remover for £16.49. It’s for use in showers, bathrooms and kitchens and removes limescale, grime and rust.

For some serious money saving you can get 20% off this Eco Family Household Cleaning Kit, which contains three multipurpose cleaning tablets, two bathroom tablets, one for glass, two kitchen degreaser tablets and two floor cleaners. You just add water and it’s £12.79 for the lot. Just repurpose some old cleaning bottles or you can buy three in the Amazon Prime sale for 40% off at £9.59 here.

If you’ve got a Flash Mop, you might like this 18% off deal on Flash Speedmop Wet Floor Cleaning Wipes, Orange Blossom & Coastal Cypress - it’s 96 wipes for £22.99. And it’s the same deal for the matching product in Wild Orchid, if that fragrance is more your thing.

Or if you’re more mop and bucket than Flash Mop, then there’s a great 37% off deal on Method Floor Cleaner in Wild Rhubarb. It’s £8.54 for a pack of three.

Bathroom essentials

Refillable hand wash is always a good idea as it saves you money in the long run, and saves you binning the pump bottles every time. There’s a great 36% off deal on two 5L bottles of Carex Original Professional Antibacterial Hand Wash. You can buy it for £19.20 - and it should keep you in soap for a while!

You’ve got to the end of the tube again - but never fear, you’ve got three more! This could be you if you take up this 17% off deal on Oral-B Gum & Enamel Pro-Repair Toothpaste. You can get four tubes for £9.99.

Stock up on shower gel with this 44% off deal on Original Source Lemon & Tea Tree Shower Gel. You can buy a pack of six 500ml bottles for £10.10 - and there’s also the same deal on Original Source Coconut and Shea Butter Shower Gel.

Loo rolls and nappies

Be kind to your wallet and the planet, with a 55% off deal on The Cheeky Panda Bamboo Toilet Rolls. It’s £10.41 for 24 rolls - and it’s made from bamboo, a sustainable alternative to traditional loo roll.

Amazon has a Prime Day deal for its own nappy brand - Mama Bear Premium Nappies, Size 3 (4-9 kg) is 23% off at £23.72 - that’s for 184 nappies at 13p each. The deal is for size 2, 3 and 4 nappies, so it’s worth stocking up if this is your preferred brand.

There’s also a deal for Pura Premium Eco Baby Nappies Size 2 (6-13 lbs) for 152 newborn nappies. It’s 15% off at £17.58. That works out at 12p a nappy. There’s some deals on other sizes too, so it’s worth seeing if you can stock up.

Pet food

If you want to pamper your pets, there’s a 42% off deal on cat food - FELIX As Good As it Looks Senior 7+ Mixed in Jelly Wet Cat Food is £10.49 for 40 pouches.

And for the canines, this WINALOT Sunday Dinner Mixed in Gravy Wet Dog Food 40x100g is 36% off at £10.29 for 40 servings.

There’s also a 40% deal for hypoallergenic dry dog food, with the James Wellbeloved Adult Small Breed Lamb & Rice 1.5 kg Bag at £8.49.