Bedtime with two toddlers is never an easy task, so we’re always after new ideas, tips and gadgets to make that transition to sleep a bit more seamless.

The Groov-e Cuties range of rechargeable night lights are designed to help little ones relax before bedtime - so we were keen to give it a go.

You can choose from six characters - Sophie Kitten, Olly Cloud, Rory Dinosaur, Ella Duck, Rainbow Unicorn and Ezra Star. We went for the star, hoping the symbol of night time might help ease our little sleep-stealers into a solid slumber.

There was much excitement at the arrival of this squishy star-shaped light, and my eldest claimed it immediately as his own.

We had a play around with it, and whizzed through the different colour settings by tapping the top of the night light.

First up is the warm glow setting, good for an ambient light through the night and to help little ones drift off. Next up is the bright light, which casts enough light to read a bedtime story. Then there’s a series of seven different colours in soft ambient light on rotation, which was a favourite in my house.

The first couple of nights after introducing our Cuties light into the bedtime routine, there was much excitement - and it probably had the opposite of the desired effect. But once the initial novelty had worn off, it became an integral part of bedtime. Now it signals to our toddlers that once the lights go off and the night light goes on, it’s time for a quick story and sleep.

My almost-three-year-old loves to drift off watching the colours change, and it’s a nice way for him to wind down. My 18-month-old doesn’t get much of a look in, but when he does, it’s lovely and squishy for him to hold, and I love the fact that it’s portable and cuddly rather than a plugged-in night light they can’t interact with.

We usually leave Ezra Star on a soft light and you can set it to go off after 30 or 60 minutes - or you can leave it on all night. It holds around 12 hours of charge and can be easily recharged when it starts to run out of juice - you’ll know when the light starts to dim.

If you’re looking for a night light for your little one, the Groov-e Cuties are a great option. They’re compact and lightweight so easy to travel with, and the silicone casing means it’s perfectly soft and squashable for babies, toddlers and children of all ages.

All it needs is a little tap to turn the light on, so it’s perfect to have by your child’s bedside if they’re afraid of the dark and wake up in the night. And I can see as my kids get older they may like to use the light for reading at night, and then tap through to the soft light when they’re ready to go to sleep.