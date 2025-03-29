I tried the Ulike Air 10 Hair Laser Removal Device but does it actually work? | Ulike

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

My honest review of the Ulike Air 10 Hair Laser Removal Device

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve been using the Ulike Air 10 Hair Laser Removal Device for a couple of weeks now, and I have to say, I’m really impressed. I’ve always wanted to try at-home laser hair removal, and with its current price of £289.99 (rrp £399), this device felt like a great deal, especially since it promised results so quickly.

The Ulike Air 10 has a sleek, lightweight design that fits comfortably in the hand, making it easy to move across various body areas. Its premium look and larger treatment window for efficient use on bigger areas like the legs are also great features.

Ulike Air 10 Hair Laser Removal Device | Ulike

It’s really easy to use, with no complicated settings. Simply turn it on, select the intensity level that matches your skin tone (the manual provides clear guidance), and glide it across your skin.

After just two weeks of use, I’ve already noticed a difference. The hair in the treated areas has definitely thinned out, and there’s less of it. It wasn’t a dramatic change overnight, but it’s clear that the device is working. The remaining hair is finer and softer, just as the product claims. It’s completely painless as the cooling effect helps soothe my skin.

Ulike Air 10 Hair Laser Removal Device | Ulike

Overall, I’m really happy with the results from using the Ulike Air 10. It’s easy to use, comfortable, and best of all, it works. I’m so impressed with my results and I’m excited to see how much smoother my skin will get over the next few months.

If you’re looking for a reliable, affordable, and effective at-home hair removal device, I highly recommend the Ulike Air 10 Hair Laser Removal Device £289.99 If you’re tired of shaving or waxing then this is definitely worth the investment.

For more information on the Ulike Air 10 Hair Laser Removal Device and more devices, head over to Ulike.com

Keskine | Keskine

Beauty fans are loving the new IPL hair removal device from Keskine. Read what they’re saying here. Or use our exclusive discount code LASER 20 and click here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now