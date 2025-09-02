The De’Longhi Dragon 4 is ideal for spaces up to 75 cubic metres and has a 10-year warranty | De’Longhi

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Last year you left it too late. This year, beat the chill with a huge saving on one of Amazon’s most recommended home heaters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remember that moment last autumn when you realised one room was always freezing?

It’s usually the guest room, the conservatory, or that awkward corner of the kitchen. The heating never quite reaches it, and by the time you remember, it’s already too late to do anything about it. This year, you can get ahead of the cooler evenings with one of the most popular portable heaters on Amazon now available at a huge discount.

The De’Longhi Dragon 4 TRD41025T regularly features in expert lists of the best home heaters thanks to its powerful output, elegant design, and fast performance. Right now, it’s down to just £99.99 — that’s 47 percent off the RRP of £186.99 in a limited time deal.

This oil-filled radiator is ideal for rooms up to 75 cubic metres. It delivers a powerful 2500W of heat, with three adjustable settings and a clever chimney effect that circulates warm air quickly and evenly. It’s faster than traditional oil radiators and includes pre-assembled wheels so you can move it easily from room to room.

There’s also a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty, making it a reliable investment just in time for autumn.

This deal won’t last and neither will the mild weather. If you’ve been meaning to add a little heat to your home before winter sets in, now’s the moment to act.

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here

Wowcher The smart way to take money abroad this autumn £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now Forget queuing at airport exchange desks or hunting for cashpoints with poor rates. With Western Union, you can send money to yourself in the local currency before you even leave the UK – ready for cash pickup, or sent straight to a bank account or mobile wallet when you arrive. Right now, there’s no transfer fee on your first online transfer, making it the perfect time to try this travel money hack for late-summer / autumn getaways or upcoming family visits. See how it works and get started here