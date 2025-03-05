I found ‘Skims inspired’ shapewear on Amazon so you can get the Kardashian look without breaking the bank | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you love the Kim Kardashian look but don’t have the budget, these Skims-inspired shapewear pieces are the perfect treat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not a day goes by without a Kardashian/Jenner story popping up on my social feed. From their addictive reality TV series (guilty pleasure!) to their billionaire brand empires, they’ve truly taken over the world.

I’m not ashamed to admit - any more - that I’m a huge fan of the TV family, especially Kim Kardashian. The business mogul, 44, has several businesses and is a mum to four kids. Who wouldn't be inspired?

Unfortunately as much as I love Kim-K I don't have her bank balance. Skims items are out of my price range, the Sculpting knickers from £36 and the Sculpting bodysuit £72. As much as I want to buy everything from the Skims shapewear range I simply cant afford it.

Thankfully I’m a bit of a savvy shopper and don't like to miss out on anything. I searched the internet and found the best deals on shapewear from Amazon. These items will give you a flavour of the signature Kardashian look for a fraction of the price. All these bodysuits I have chosen are available in a variety of colours and sizes from XS to XXXL.

SHAPERX Body-Hugging Bodysuit £21.24 (was £24.99 15% off) | Amazon

SHAPERX Body-Hugging Bodysuit £21.24 (was £24.99 15% off) - This Short Sleeve bodysuit hugs your body and is an essential styling piece to add to your wardrobe. No more tucking t-shirts into your jeans, this is an easy-to-wear black basic.

Shapewear for Women Tummy Control Bodysuit Butt Lifter Full Body Shaper Shorts One Piece £28.04 (was £32.99 15% off) | Amazon

Shapewear for Women Tummy Control Bodysuit Butt Lifter Full Body Shaper Shorts One Piece £28.04 (was £32.99 15% off) - This bodysuit holds everything up. The all-in-one holds in your core, lifts and shapes your chest and butt and smooths your upper thighs.

Body-Hugging Bodysuit for Women Long Sleeve £22.09 (was £25.99 15% off) | Amazon

Body-Hugging Bodysuit for Women Long Sleeve £22.09 (was £25.99 15% off) - A long-sleeve body is perfect for layering on cooler days. It's available in four neutral colours and can be paired with jeans, skirts or shorts. You can also save 5% when you buy any 4 of these bodysuits together.

Women Body Shaper Tummy Control Seamless Shapewear Open Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Shorts £30.39 (was £37.99 20% off) | Amazon

Women Body Shaper Tummy Control Seamless Shapewear Open Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Shorts £30.39 (was £37.99 20% off) - The open bust design allows you to wear your favourite push-up bra. This bodysuit features a body shaping panel that flattens your tummy as well as a high waist design to reduce your waistline. The result is a slimmer feminine silhouette.

Women Body Shaper Tummy Control Seamless Shapewear Open Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Shorts £30.39 (was £37.99 20% off) | Amazon

SIMIYA Women's Underwear Shapewear High-Waist Tummy Control Knickers Slimming Seamless Waist Shaper £11.99 ( | Amazon

SIMIYA Women's Underwear Shapewear High-Waist Tummy Control Knickers Slimming Seamless Waist Shaper £11.99 (buy 2 and save 6% with code DP89UUAS) - Everyone should own a pair of tummy-control pants. These high-waist knickers will help make your tummy look tighter and available in black and beige.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now