Amazon’s Spring Sale is underway right now.

If you are looking to pick-up a Fire TV Stick there are some amazing deals.

We’ve picked out four savings that are worth picking up.

Amazon is slashing the prices on its Fire TV Sticks as part of its spring sale deals. It is the perfect opportunity to pick up a new streaming device.

The online retail giant is promising ‘epic savings’ in its latest event. Spring Deal Days is set to run for just shy of a week - from March 25 to March 31.

We’ve been scouring the early deals to see what catches our eye. And these savings on Fire TV Sticks are not to be sniffed at.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD - 38% off

If you are looking to get your very first streaming stick, this may be the best option for you. Amazon has cut the price on its standard Fire TV Stick by £15. It also comes with the Alexa Voice Remote to make searching even easier.

Amazon promises that “streaming has never been easier with access to thousands of free films and TV episodes from ad-supported streaming apps like Tubi, Pluto TV, Rad and more”. It has a 4.6 star rating based on 3,729 reviews with one customer writing: “I’m thrilled with how it’s transformed my TV-watching experience.”

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K - 42% off

The 4K device is available at a £15 discount during the Amazon Spring Sale. It promises “elevate your entertainment with the next generation of our best-selling 4K stick, with improved streaming performance”.

It has a 4.7 rating based on 16,468 reviews. One customer wrote: “I have an old LG TV with Netflix, YouTube and Disney+ etc that has become very sluggish. This fire stick has saved me from buying a new television.”

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max - 36% off

Amazon calls it their “most powerful streaming stick” and promises to “elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation”.

It is available with a £15 discount and has a 4.6 rating based on more than 10,000 reviews. One customer wrote: “Excellent bit of kit. Easy to set up and very quick response when using remote control to select and navigate menus. Picture quality is splendid, most impressed.”

Amazon Fire TV Cube - 21% off

Amazon’s “fastest-ever streaming media player” is available with a £30 discount during the spring sale. It has hands-free Alexa built in and you can control your compatible TV, soundbar and receivers with your voice, even from across the room.

The online giant promises that the Fire TV Cube will provide “live TV, in one place, in one TV guide - Access live TV, news and sports directly from the TV Guide”. You can also access all of your streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

It has a 4.4 rating on Amazon based on nearly 3,000 reviews. One customer wrote: “If you’re into streaming and want something that makes life a bit easier, definitely give it a try.”