The best portable power station deals so far for Black Friday 2024

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has tested dozens of portable power stations - and it’s time to find some big savings on the key brands

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portable power stations have been big business during 2024, with more people than ever lining up to invest in one.

They're an incredibly versatile bit of tech that can power pretty much anything, and they can even be recharged for free using solar panels.

They are, however, a bit expensive. From a few hundred pounds to something that will charge your phone, or power a laptop charger, to huge power stations on wheels that could power your home, but will set you back a few thousand pounds.

At a glance: The best 2024 portable power station deals for Black Friday Last updated Tuesday, November 19 Bluetti EB55: Saving of £190, bringing the price down to just £329 - see the deal here EcoFlow River 2 solar bundle: Now £388, saving £70 - see the deal here Anker Solix C1000 Solar Generator : A £450 saving on the bundle, now £878 - see the deal here

But Black Friday season is very much upon us though, and it's time for the retailers and manufacturers to have one last big sales push before Christmas. So expect big discounts.

The key brands to look out for this year, in no particular order, will be Bluetti, Jackery, Anker, and EcoFlow.

We've seen some really interesting launches from these companies, and they're all offering brilliant products. This fierce competition means savings should be big.

We're going to keep an eye on the offers over the next few weeks, so keep checking in here to see what deals pop up, because we'll be updating this page regularly.

Bluetti Bluetti EB55 - was £559 Best For medium duty loads, such as power tools, fridges, and e-bikes £ 329.00 Bluetti Buy now Buy now This is such a versatile unit from Bluetti. It has a 700w inverter, a 537Wh battery and it uses the latest LiFePO4 battery technology, so it’s safe, reliable and will last for years. There are 11 outlets, including two AC sockets, and it can charge at up to 400 watts.

EcoFlow EcoFlow River 2 110w solar bundle - was £458 Best For powering small devices for long periods, and saving space and weight £ 387.98 EcoFlow Buy now Buy now The River 2 series is about to be replaced by the hotly anticipated River 3, but it’s still an incredibly competent device. And this price reflects its status as an end-of-line product. To unlock the £70 saving you need to bundle it with a 110w solar panel, which is a very useful accessory. The standard power station on its own costs a very reasonable £209.

Anker Anker SOLIX C1000 Solar Generator - was £1,328 Best For bigger applications, and providing proper off-grid power £ 878.00 Anker Buy now Buy now A genuine powerhouse, the C1000 has some serious grunt, thanks to its 2,400w inverter. It’s enough to power kettles, or even small heaters, and it’s the perfect accompaniment on a camping trip, in a workshop, or even as a home backup device. This deal bundles it in with Anker’s brilliant 100w solar panel which will keep the battery topped up on sunny days.