Looking for a lightweight stroller for toddlers that folds at the push of a button? I’ve found a great option and it’s on offer in the Black Friday sale.

I’ve been looking for a lightweight stroller for a while as my kids are now 3 and almost 2, so we don’t always need a buggy when we’re out, but it’s useful to have one for stragglers and naps-on-the-go.

My trusty Silver Cross Pioneer was starting to become a bit cumbersome, and to be honest, a bit of a space-stealer. It’s served us well for more than three years with two babies, but we decided we needed something more compact.

Well let me introduce you to the Aries Prime Auto-Fold Stroller by Ickle Bubba, which was exactly what we were after.

It’s a seriously light stroller, weighing in at just 6.1kg, and it auto-folds seamlessly at the push of a button. Its folded size is perfectly compact, and it’s easy to tuck it away in the house or sling it in the car boot without taking all your storage space.

I was nervous that a smaller stroller wouldn’t be as robust or as comfortable for my little ones - but this buggy has a padded extra-large seat which is perfect for toddlers, with a multi-position seat recline and adjustable leg rest, so it’s comfy whether your little ones are sitting up and looking around or lying back for a snooze.

It also features front and rear suspension for light, agile steering and PU wheels for extra shock absorption, so it’s a smooth ride - something I wasn’t expecting from such a lightweight stroller.

The Aries Prime Auto-Fold Stroller comes with a carry bag for transportation, cup holder, a buggy organiser for when you want to ditch the changing bag, a small storage basket underneath, a rain cover and footwarmer for winter. The hood offers vital UPF 50+ sun protection for summer and includes a viewing hood to keep an eye on your little one.

It also comes in four colours, black, grey, sage green and biscuit.

The stroller is suitable for kids up to four so should last us a few years yet - and I’d recommend it to toddler parents who want to make the swap to a more lightweight and compact buggy. It’s a great buy at a good price point, and it’s even better with Black Friday savings.

The Aries Prime Auto-Fold Stroller is usually £199 but Ickle Bubba is offering 15% off on everything for Black Friday - so it’s available to buy for £169.15 now. And you can get an additional 5% off when joining Bubble, so you can get the price down even further to £160.69. Buy yours here.

And at an even lower price point, the Aries Auto-Fold Stroller - which is the same stroller but without the extra accessories that comes with the Prime, is £135.15 with the 15% off for Black Friday (RRP: £159.00), and £128.39 if you take another 5% off with Bubble.