The charger has 40 watts of output across its four sockets | Amazon

A fast, multi-port USB charger is now down to just £8.49 – but only if you choose the white version in this Amazon deal.

With a 40 watt output, two USB-C PD sockets capable of firing out 20 watts each, and two 3.1 amp USB-A sockets, this power adapter might be your perfect travel companion.

High-output USB chargers are handy for all kinds of devices, especially high-end smartphones, which can often handle hefty inputs.

And this one has a great price attached, as part of a limited-time deal on Amazon right now. It has a 47% discount, bringing the price down to just £8.49 - but you need to pick wisely because the prices vary based on the colour.

Pick a different colour and the price jumps up | Amazon

Because, although it's available in eight colours, the only one that currently attracts the 47% discount is the white one. Any other colour is more expensive.

The other colours; black, green, pink, purple, and red, are discounted by 38% - but their prices are £13.59. Still much cheaper than the £21.99 RRP, but the white one is the bargain right now.

We don't know how long this deal will last for, or how many are in stock, but if you can get one in time, it's going to be perfect for the summer holiday season, and a great accessory for your desk or bedside when you return. Especially at that price.

