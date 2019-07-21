Shades in Church Street is pictured here in 1989. The Shades opened in 1856 and after it closed in 1970, it re-opened briefly as the New Shades. Last year, Hartlepool Council stepped in to buy the derelict building in Church Street, giving the on-going regeneration of the area a massive boost.

11 pictures of Hartlepool and Billingham pubs: How many can you remember

If you ever wanted to know anything about pubs, just ask Ron Lawson.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 16:45

The retired BT engineer was also a former JP and was on the licensing committee. More than that, he has compiled a vast array of 11,500 images of North East pubs.

It includes drinking spots across Hartlepool and East Durham and here’s some of his collection.

Take a look through and watch out for more in the weeks to come.

1. The Sun Inn

The Sun Inn could be found in the Baltic Street/Durham Street area and it opened in 1861. It was part of the Hartlepool scene until 2008 when it was demolished.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Station Hotel, Baltic Street

Here's an old view of the Station Hotel which could be found on the corner of Baltic Street and Northgate. It closed in 1967.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Visions

Here's an old view of Visions in York Road with Sportsworld pictured next door. We would love to know if Visions brings back memories. Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Union Hotel

Here's a photograph which dates back around 80 years and shows the Union Hotel in Hartlepool. Take a look at the outfits at the time and the car towards the end of the street.

Photo: Ron Lawson

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3