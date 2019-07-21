11 pictures of Hartlepool and Billingham pubs: How many can you remember
If you ever wanted to know anything about pubs, just ask Ron Lawson.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 21 July, 2019, 16:45
The retired BT engineer was also a former JP and was on the licensing committee. More than that, he has compiled a vast array of 11,500 images of North East pubs.
It includes drinking spots across Hartlepool and East Durham and here’s some of his collection.
Take a look through and watch out for more in the weeks to come.