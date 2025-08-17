There was no online dating, no Tinder or Grindr, and no smartphones, for a start.

But if you were taking someone out on a date during the 1980s, there were a few places you probably ended up.

We’ve put together a list of the most popular spots and activities for a date back then - perfect for anyone who wants to recreate that 80s dating experience.

Just don’t forget the big hair and shoulder pads, and be sure to leave the phone at home and arrange a meeting place and time.

All these venues and activities were cheap, and in some cases free, making them the perfect choice for young romantics back then.

Most of them are still options for a date, though some of the 80s venues have sadly closed.

Pizzaland Nothing screams romance like Italian food. If you wanted to impress your date on a budget, you might have taken them to Pizzaland, which was huge during the 80s. The popular chain ran a 'pizza for a penny' offer, with coupons available in newspapers.

Roller disco Roller skating was all the rage in the 80s, with even Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz getting in on the act. Perhaps you took your date to the roller disco and tried to impress them with your moves - or just avoid ending up on your backside.

A trip to the cinema The cinema has always been a popular spot for romance, with lovers canoodling in the back row under the dimmed lighting. Rom-coms ruled during the 80s, with classics like When Harry Met Sally, Dirty Dancing, Splash, and Overboard all enchanting moviegoers.