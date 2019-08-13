13 pictures of Hartlepool Show from its golden days at Grayfields - how many of these do you remember?
Remember the days when tens galore would fill Grayfields for the Hartlepool Show?
By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 16:44
It was a time of marquees, daredevil acts, jazz bands and thousands of people coming along to look at it.
Today, we have 13 reminders of those golden days.
This Saturday and Sunday, you can watch the modern version of the show which promises everything from music to flower displays at the Rift House Recreation Ground from 11am to 4pm each day.
To get you in the spirit for this weekend’s Hartlepool Show and Horticultural Festival, take a look at our reminder of shows gone by.