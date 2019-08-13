Chaos during the pram race at a Hartlepool Town Show where a pram and its team came a cropper at one of the obstacles. Remember this?

13 pictures of Hartlepool Show from its golden days at Grayfields - how many of these do you remember?

Remember the days when tens galore would fill Grayfields for the Hartlepool Show?

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 16:44

It was a time of marquees, daredevil acts, jazz bands and thousands of people coming along to look at it.

Today, we have 13 reminders of those golden days.

This Saturday and Sunday, you can watch the modern version of the show which promises everything from music to flower displays at the Rift House Recreation Ground from 11am to 4pm each day.

To get you in the spirit for this weekend’s Hartlepool Show and Horticultural Festival, take a look at our reminder of shows gone by.

1. A great day out

Grayfields attracted huge crowds for the annual show.

Photo: TC

2. Daredevil act

Children galore watch in amazement as a stunt bike goes over their heads in this scene from the 1980s.

Photo: HM

3. On the warpath

This mini army charges forward in one of the show's re-enactment scenes. But which year is this and do you recognise any of the people taking part?

Photo: HM

4. The bagpipes

What could be better than the sound of the pipes.

Photo: HM

