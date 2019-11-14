These fans were watching England play Paraguay in 2006.

13 pictures from a trip to movies in Hartlepool - grab some popcorn and enjoy these cinema memories

Who doesn’t love a trip to the pictures from time to time.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 5:19 pm

Armed with popcorn, a drink and a tub of ice cream, you’re set for a day of fun.

We’re stepping into the archives to find reminders of scenes at the picture houses in Hartlepool over the years.

From the distant past to much more up-to-date scenes, we have got them all.

So take a look and see how many of these photos bring back memories.

1. The Regal

The Regal Cinema takes centre stage in this photograph.

2. The 'star' of a 2005 show

Here's a character from a 2005 Star Wars promotion event at the Vue.

3. The Gaumont

It's the 1960s and the Gaumont Cinema can be seen opposite Camerons Brewery.

4. The old Forum

Back to 1993 for this one. It shows the Greyhound pub and site up for sale but the old Forum - later the ABC and Fairworld - can be spotted behind it.

