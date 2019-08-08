13 pictures which remind us how great Carlton Camp was - did you go on a trip there?

What could be more fun than toasting marshmallows on an open fire at Carlton Camp. Friends of Carlton Camp trustee Mick Sumpter said: "Kids need adventure and certainly that’s what Carlton offers, along with great memories for life."

So here’s our tribute to the outdoor adventure haven with a mix of archive and recent photos of the plans where so many people had so much fun – and continue to do so.

From treks to memories of a ghost and seasaw rides. It all happened there.

More recently, the Friends of Carlton Camp have, since 2014, been campaigning to see that all children get the chance to go to Carlton regardless of their socio economic background and raises money to enhance the facilities at the centre.

Spokesman Mick Sumpter said: “Kids need adventure and certainly that’s what Carlton offers, along with great memories for life. As a Trustee of Carlton, I believe it’s wonderful place which offers a range of activities that allows children to explore the world outside the classroom.”

To find out more, email http://www.friendsofcarltoncamp.co.uk

In the meantime, take a look through our photos and let us know if they bring back happy memories.

And if they do, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk to tell us more.

1 . They still come in their dozens Carlton Camp is still a huge draw for children and just look at the size of this contingency. Photo: Mick Sumpter Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Out for a stroll These boys were enjoying a brisk walk in the countryside at Carlton Camp in 1950. Photo: HM Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Owzat for a great time! One from the Mail archives, showing children enjoying a game of cricket. Photo: TC Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Making a camp The fun and excitement of making a camp. Friends of Carlton Camp trustee Mick Sumpter said: "I believe it’s wonderful place which offers a range of activities that allows children to explore the world outside the classroom. This is helped by the enthusiastic team of instructors who encourage the children to get the best out of they stay at Carlton." Photo: Mick Sumpter Copyright: Buy photo