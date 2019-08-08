13 pictures which remind us how great Carlton Camp was - did you go on a trip there?
Generations of Hartlepool children have been there and Carlton Camp is still welcoming visitors galore from the town.
So here’s our tribute to the outdoor adventure haven with a mix of archive and recent photos of the plans where so many people had so much fun – and continue to do so.
From treks to memories of a ghost and seasaw rides. It all happened there.
More recently, the Friends of Carlton Camp have, since 2014, been campaigning to see that all children get the chance to go to Carlton regardless of their socio economic background and raises money to enhance the facilities at the centre.
Spokesman Mick Sumpter said: “Kids need adventure and certainly that’s what Carlton offers, along with great memories for life. As a Trustee of Carlton, I believe it’s wonderful place which offers a range of activities that allows children to explore the world outside the classroom.”
To find out more, email http://www.friendsofcarltoncamp.co.uk
In the meantime, take a look through our photos and let us know if they bring back happy memories.
And if they do, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk to tell us more.