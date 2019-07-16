Visions in York Road was a popular attraction. In the summer of 1987, it was a big hit with charity too when it raised money for a holiday fund for hospital patients. Other highlights included live entertainment and party nights.

13 places where you could have a great night out in Hartlepool in 1987

Cheers! We’re raising a toast to the nightspots, pubs, clubs and restaurants we loved to visit in 1987.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 16 July, 2019, 16:45

Burgers, beers and bopping the night away. It didn’t matter which you wanted to enjoy in Hartlepool and East Durham. There was something for all tastes 32 years ago.

So get your glad rags on, search through our photos and nostalgic adverts and join our trip down Memory Lane.

And if any of these venues bring back fond memories, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.

1. Ned Kelly's

Beer in the jug and wine by the bottle at this newest addition on the scene. Ned Kelly's was described as 'an authentic 19th century saloon' . You'd find it inside the shopping centre in the spot where the Bamboo Terrace chinese restaurant used to be based.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Blondes

Blondes wine bar in Church Square had special party nights and T-shirt giveaways in the summer of 1987. It also had a Mr 501 competition. Anyone remember who won? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Champs

Champs in Church Street won awards for its design. It also had lots of facilities including a ladies gym and men's boxing gym as well as a wine bar. Here is one advert from July 1987 for a cabaret night. Who remembers nights like these?

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Cellar Bar

Live entertainment and discos were a feature of this Whitby Street favourite. And when we spotlighted this venue on social media two years ago, 20,000 Mail followers took an interest in this photo. Some of them also remembered the slippy floor tiles.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3