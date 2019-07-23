If you were a pet lover, you probably spent hours among the fish tanks and bird cages of this York Road favourite.

13 ways kids enjoyed the summer holidays in 1970s and 80s Hartlepool

Schools out for summer! It’s the holidays and that means loads of spare time to have fun.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 16:45

But where did you go to stave off the holiday blues in 1970s/80s Hartlepool?

Here's a reminder of some of the great ways you could while away the hours. And if there’s some we’ve missed, get in touch and add to the list.

In the meantime, take a look through and see how many of these were among your own holiday favourites.

1. A haven for book lovers

Frank Wright's was the perfect spot for anyone wanting to browse through books and toys. Who remembers this York Road favourite? Email your memories to chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

2. Piccadilly Bar

It went by various names over the years but the ice cream hatch in Middleton Grange did a roaring trade in the summer. Just look at that stack of cones!

3. Magic shop

The Magic Shop, with the red bay window, was just the spot for inquisitive youngsters with an interest in itching powder and stink bombs. What was your favourite buy?

4. Ward Jackson Park

Football, cricket, sunbathing. Whatever took your fancy, Ward Jackson Park had the space to do it all. This peaceful haven was a perfect spot to let off a bit of steam, have a game with friends and then wander round the lake ... or go to the cafe .... or to the pitch and putt course.

