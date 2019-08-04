17 reminders of the day you danced, laughed and rocked out at Dockfest - recognise anyone in these pictures?
It was packed to the rafters and it was brilliant fun.
By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 18:15
But who would believe that ten years have passed since Hartlepool hosted Dockfest.
There were all sorts of daytime attractions and then there was this amazing music festival.
Were you there and what do you remember about it? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories.
And in the meantime, browse through these 17 photos and see if you can spot yourself.