From pop stars to acting greats, it’s fair to say these A-list celebrities can afford to drive something pretty glamorous these days.

But that wasn’t always the case, and many started out behind the wheel of very modest vehicles before they were famous.

Despite the success they have gone on to achieve, from sporting glory to Grammy awards and Oscars, they will never forget the first set of wheels they owned.

This photo gallery shows the first cars of stars including David Beckham, Paul McCartney, Dame Judi Dench, Dawn French, Bradley Walsh, Sean Bean and Sir Keir Starmer.

Some of those purchases were classics but most were very much not, with one celebrity describing how their first car was ‘falling to pieces’.

Several stars opted for sensible cars, like a young Gary Barlow who needed a spacious boot to transport his keyboard equipment, while others chose something a bit more flash.

One acting legend described how they never figured out how to work the roof of their convertible and had to don a mac whenever it rained, while a major pop star described how her mum thought it would be a good idea to spray the hubcaps red to match the bodywork.

Did you drive any of these cars from down the years in which celebs first hit the road, and what are your memories of your first car?

1 . David Beckham - VW Golf The Manchester United, Real Madrid and England legend's first car was a VW Golf not unlike this one. He bought it from the Ian Skelly dealership in Manchester in 1994, three years after signing for the Red Devils as a trainee. Despite the midfielder's success with Manchester United, it was not red like this car, but a striking turquoise. | National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Paul McCartney - 1962 Ford Consul Classic The Beatles star's first car was a 1962 Ford Consul Classic, which with its spacious boot and roomy interior was described as a 'great tourer'. His bandmate Ringo Starr drove a Mark II Ford Zodiac. | National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Gary Barlow - Ford Fiesta The Take That singer/songwriter drove a Ford Fiesta in his early days playing at working men's clubs around the north west, before upgrading to a Ford Orion as it had more bootspace in which to store his keyboard equipment. After Take That hit the big time, he splashed out on a Range Rover. | National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo Sales