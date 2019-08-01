19 pictures which remind us how amazing Hartlepool Carnival is as the Headland prepares to host it once more
It’s almost time for the Headland to get into the Carnival spirit once again.
By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 16:45
And that means a fabulous repeat of scenes such as these 19 reminders of events gone by.
Whether it’s the array of characters on the parade, the fairground rides, or the talent contest, there’s something for everyone.
This year’s carnival day is on Saturday, August 10.
But to get you in the spirit of the occasion, grab a glimpse of our 19 reminders of carnivals in the past.