She's known worldwide these days. Here's Courtney Hadwin in full flow in the 2015 Headland Carnival competition.

19 pictures which remind us how amazing Hartlepool Carnival is as the Headland prepares to host it once more

It’s almost time for the Headland to get into the Carnival spirit once again.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 01 August, 2019, 16:45

And that means a fabulous repeat of scenes such as these 19 reminders of events gone by.

Whether it’s the array of characters on the parade, the fairground rides, or the talent contest, there’s something for everyone.

This year’s carnival day is on Saturday, August 10.

But to get you in the spirit of the occasion, grab a glimpse of our 19 reminders of carnivals in the past.

1. Aww!

Look who took part in the 2014 parade!

Photo: Tom collins

2. Yabba Dabba Do!

It's the fancy dress parade in 2006. The parade always pulls in big crowds.

Photo: DP

3. Treasure hunt

The treasure hunt is always a big draw with children. Here are children with the treasure they found in 2012.

Photo: TY

4. Nutty slack

The Nutty Slack race in 2006. It's a real test of strength and endurance.

Photo: DP

Page 1 of 5