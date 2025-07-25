They provide a bird’s eye of the region’s towns cities and docks between the end of the 19th century and the 1980s.

Major events are captured, including the spectacular North East Coast Exhibition, which drew four million visitors in 1929, and the 1966 World Cup.

Several lost landmarks are shown, including Sunderland’s old Roker Park stadium, Middlesbrough’s Ayresome Park home, and the beautiful Pearl Assurance building in Newcastle.

The remarkable pictures include a mesmerising look at rows upon rows of Victorian terraced houses shortly before they were demolished in the 70s, and ships traversing the River Tyne over the years.

1 . Exhibition Park A bird's eye view of the North East Coast Exhibition in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1929, showing the pleasure grounds, including gardens, a lake and a funfair on the edge of the Town Moor. The exhibition attracted more than 4 million visitors in 24 weeks. The only surviving building is the Military Vehicle Museum. | Getty Images

2 . South Shields An aerial view of Tyne Dock, South Shields, South Tyneside, in 1927 | Getty Images

3 . Royal Show The Royal Show, Newcastle upon Tyne, in 1908 | Getty Images