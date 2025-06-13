4 . Tuxedo Princess

The Tuxedo Princess, also known to locals simply as 'The Boat', was a former car ferry which was converted to become one of the North East's most popular and unique nightclubs. Thousands of clubbers have fond memories of epic nights out at the floating venue, which boasted a revolving dance floor and was moored on the River Tyne in Gateshead between the 1980s and the early 2000s. When the party boat was moved temporarily to Glasgow, she was replaced for a time by her sister ship, the Princess Royale, which ended up in Middlesbrough. The brilliantly-named Tuxedo Princess is pictured here beneath the Tyne Bridge in 1984. | Newcastle Libraries Photo: Newcastle Libraries