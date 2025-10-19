Youngsters growing up back then often had free rein to roam the neighbourhood in which they lived, provided they were back home in time for supper.

There’s barely a car in sight in these nostalgic photos, except for the ruined vehicles being used as climbing frames by curious children.

Traffic was growing, however, and one sign, urging drivers not to use a residential street as a rat-run, reminds motorists that ‘children play here’.

The roads and pavements are seen here turned into makeshift football and cricket pitches, or battlefields for rampaging knights and cowboys.

Fearless children are pictured swinging from the lampposts, playing with old tyres and pogoing down the middle of the street.

Nowhere was off-limits in this era before health and safety really took hold, including the many bomb sites dotted around the post-war landscape.

Children can be seen clambering over the rubble and making dens among the concrete and twisted metal.

In a time before social media, streaming and video games, youngsters knew how to make their own fun.

From building and racing go-karts to playing roller hockey with tea cosies for helmets and newspaper stuffed into their socks in place of shin pads, they were a resourceful bunch.

Do these photos bring back memories for you of happy days spent playing outdoors, and do you think it’s time we reclaimed the streets for today’s children?

1 . Let battle commence Children using dustbin lids and broomsticks as shields and lances during a game of knights in Liverpool in May 1956 | Getty Images

2 . 'Children play here' Children playing in the street, beneath a sign saying: "No through traffic. Children play here." | Getty Images

3 . Go-kart Children on a street in Salford, including a youngster on a go-kart, in 1957 | Getty Images