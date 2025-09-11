They show how different the streets, the docks and the factories looked all those years ago, and how much the way of life has altered.

A famous bridge is pictured shortly before it was demolished, old trams are seen rattling along the road, and slum housing is shown before being flattened to make way for a new town.

Big events captured include the nationwide mourning for King George VI in 1952, the 1908 Royal Show in Newcastle, and the big walkout by shipworkers in 1957.

This retro photo gallery features scenes from around Newcastle, Hartlepool, South Shields, Sunderland and the market towns of Northumberland.

Some of the iconic buildings and monuments pictured are still standing, but they have witnessed huge changes around them in the decades since these photos were taken.

How many of the streets, squares and river views do you recognise, and what do you think about how the area has changed since these nostalgic images were taken?

Holmside, Sunderland, in around 1900

Fishermen with their nets on the bank of the Tweed at Berwick upon Tweed, Northumberland, in around 1910

Newcastle upon Tyne, viewed from the Rabbit Banks, in around 1896