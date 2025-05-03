1 . Tamagotchis

If keeping up with your homework wasn't enough, spare a thought for 90s schoolchildren, who also had to contend with keeping their electronic pets alive. Tamagotchis, meaning 'egg watch' in Japanese, burst onto the scene in 1996 and they were soon in the pockets of children around the globe. Youngsters had to care for their 'pets' by feeding them, often with a hamburger or piece of cake, playing games with them, disciplining them and cleaning up after them. The fact that earlier versions couldn't be paused meant they were often taken to school, where pupils could compare how their creatures were getting on. | JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images Photo: JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images