Are you pictured in this last ever photo from this Hartlepool school?
What a historic photograph this is in Hartlepool’s school history.
It shows the last class to finish at Rosebank School before it shut its doors for good in 1987.
And our thanks go to Helena Elliott for sharing such a poignant part of the town’s past with us.
And she has plenty of reason to remember it well. Helena explained: “Thirty two years ago now I had just finished my O levels (the last year of them before GCSEs) and we were basically helping pack up the school as it was due to close.
“I was just recalling the atypical final school trip to watch the test match at Headingley (July 4th 1987) the other day!”
Helena no longer lives in the Hartlepool area but she spotted the Mail’s reminder of Rosebank on social media and said: “Great memories of this place, good to see it being remembered.”
Our original story attracted the interest of more than 4,000 Mail followers on social media.
Rosebank High School was in Elwick Road and was well known for its great academic achievements.
There were 17 teachers with John S Hartley as the headmaster in 1985 while his wife Wendy was responsible for administration.
It was formerly owned by the late Alderman GPK Gallimore, and had become a registered charity in 1982. Its Board of Governors included prominent business people and local figures.
Its pupils were aged between three and 16. Were you a former pupil?
