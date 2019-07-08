As Live Aid fed the world, Hartlepool did its own excellent job
Queen, Bob Geldof and Status Quo all rocked the Wembley stage – and meanwhile back in Hartlepool, the town excelled itself at supporting Live Aid.
We all know what happened in London and on the stage at the John F Kennedy ground in Philadelphia, USA.
But how many people remember the Hartlepool fair which went on at exactly the same time as Sir Bob and others were encouraging people to feed the world?
The local event happened on the Serpentine field in Wooler Road.
And no-one missed out on what was going on nationally because the fair had its own large-screen television to watch the action.
However, if you wanted to join in what was happening closer to home, there was an It’s A Knockout-style competition and a good old fashioned donkey ride.
There was a car boot sale, stalls and sideshows to name but a few of the attractions.
The official name of the event was the Council of Churches fair in aid of the Band Aid Ethiopian Appeal Fund.
It was organised by the Cleveland Council of Churches and although a last-minute switch of venue meant fewer people went along, it was still a great event.
And what made it even better was the weather turned for the better as the fair was about to start.