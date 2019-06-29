Back on Wearside after a lifetime's work in Hollywood
Al Wood may not be a household name but his cinema work almost certainly got your attention.
The former Wearside and Horden man made everything from ships to planes and then watched as they were blown up – for scenes being used in Hollywood films.
Al, who was cousin to Sunderland-born Wee Georgie Wood, visited Wearside in 1984 and told of his remarkable job.
He was a model maker for some huge Hollywood productions.
He made a ship for one film about the Titanic. He’s had models on films such as Cleopatra, Samson and Delilah, The Greatest Show On Earth, The Ten Commandments, and Tugboat Annie.
It had all started out as a hobby when he was 12-years-old.