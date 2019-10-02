Pupils from Barnard Grove Primary School Nativity play seven years ago. Spot anyone you know?

Back in time to bring back the Barnard Grove memories - but how many scenes strike a chord with you?

We’ve got angels, cyclists, footballers and film makers.

We’ve also got new starters and school leavers, and even artists and engineers.

And the one common denominator is all these scenes come from Barnard Grove Primary School over the years.

The youngsters were well and truly busy, learning and having fun, when our photographer popped into school to see them.

Do you remember taking part in the lessons and activities. Please take a look, browse through the photos and get in touch if all any of them bring back happy memories.

1. Teddy Bear day in 2003

Recognise any of the students with their Teddy mascots?

2. Artistic in 2005

It's art, it's messy and it looks like a bundle of fun in 2005.

3. A focus on seeds in 2010

These students were involved in a seed planting initiative with Heugh Gun Battery links in 2010. Can anyone tell us more?

4. It's 'murder' in 2011

Who are the Barnard Grove primary school pupils pictured in 2011 at a mock murder scene?

