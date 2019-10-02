Back in time to bring back the Barnard Grove memories - but how many scenes strike a chord with you?
We’ve got angels, cyclists, footballers and film makers.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 16:45 pm
We’ve also got new starters and school leavers, and even artists and engineers.
And the one common denominator is all these scenes come from Barnard Grove Primary School over the years.
The youngsters were well and truly busy, learning and having fun, when our photographer popped into school to see them.
Do you remember taking part in the lessons and activities. Please take a look, browse through the photos and get in touch if all any of them bring back happy memories.