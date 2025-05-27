Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has spoken up on why he backed Durham’s striking miners - 40 years after the incredible donation which made him a hero.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boss became a saviour in the eyes of the North East pit workers during the year-long Miners Strike.

‘My parents were working class people and I watched them struggle their whole lives’ - Bruce Springsteen

Bruce was due to play in front of 40,000 fans at St James’s Park in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Springsteen who has explained why he supported the North East miners. He tells all during the documentary 'When Bruce Springsteen Came To Britain'. Credit: Wise Owl Films | Credit: Wise Owl Films

He told a BBC team how he’d read about the battles of the North East pit workers and how he came from a family where he saw his own parents struggle.

‘My parents were working class people and I watched them struggle their whole lives, and I had been reading about it in the newspapers, so it was just something that felt like it would be a good thing to do’, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He is a hero to us. He didn’t do it for publicity. He did it because he wanted to do it’

Wearside woman Juliana Heron was one of those who got to meet the singing legend as he handed over a cheque for twenty thousand dollars.

Juliana Heron was part of a support group which was fighting on behalf of the striking pit workers of County Durham.

Juliana Heron who was part of a support group which ran a kitchen during the 1984 Miners Strike. | se

Her husband Bob Heron was doing his bit on the picket line.

Speaking about Springsteen, she said: “He is a hero to us. He didn’t do it for publicity. He did it because he wanted to do it.”

The Boss remembers his first UK visit

The film tells the story of how Springsteen and the E Street Band first arrived in the UK in November 1975 for a sold-out performance in Hammersmith, giving his new album Born to Run its European premiere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Two and iPlayer will celebrate Bruce Springsteen with a night of programming to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen’s first UK concert.

That backing was vital to the mining communities

Juliana told us then: “You just don't think that someone who is in America and has a very good career would do something like that.

"But it is surprising how many people actually did support the miners."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Weller and North East legends Lindisfarne were big supporters as well.

That backing was vital especially as the strike dragged on through 1984 and into early 1985, said Juliana.

It will be available to watch from 9.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, May 31.