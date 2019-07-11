Champs in Church Street: The Hartlepool wine bar which was just champion in the 1980s
A Hartlepool wine bar and gym took the top prize in the town’s annual Civic Society awards in 1986.
Champs in Church Street, which housed leisure facilities inside a historic building, took the society’s prestigious Rose Bowl.
The listed building was only the second new development to have won the bowl.
Society secretary Sheila Bruce said at the time that other winners had mainly been buildings which had been preserved.
Champs, owned by developer Gus Robinson, consisted of a ladies gymnasium, boxing gymnasium and a wine bar.
A small rose bowl which signified the Order of Merit was awarded to the Lynton Court old people's home.
Conservation certificates went to the Glencliffe Developments of Angus Street, Contessa Curtains of York Road, the Corner Cafe and Card Shop of Church Square, and the ITEC Centre in the Royal Vaults, Hudsons and Champs which were all of Church Street.
Certificates also went to other buildings such as Brougham School, several houses on the green at Greatham, Saltaire Terrace at Greatham, and Spurn Walk in Hartlepool.
Sheila Bruce added: “The exterior character of Champs has not been altered at all but inside the property has been put to good use which we think is an asset to the town.
“The Rose Bowl is awarded for what is regarded as an outstanding achievement.”
Were you a member of Champs gym in the 1980s and what are your memories of those days?
Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and let’s share the memories. We would love to hear from you.