A big cheer from the Eldon Grove Primary School leavers in 2009.

Do you recognise these Hartlepool school leavers in 18 pictures from 2009

It’s that time of year when hundreds of Hartlepool schoolchildren will say goodbye to ‘little school’.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 06 July, 2019, 16:31

A new adventure is dawning as they get ready to move up and it’s an emotional occasion.

Whether you are a parent or grandparent watching your little one grow up, or a youngster facing an exciting new adventure, it’s a time never to be forgotten.

We’ve searched the Hartlepool Mail archives for reminders of school leavers in times gone by and here is a selection from 2009.

Take a look through and see if they bring back memories. And if they do, share them by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

1. Brougham

The leavers line up for a last photocall at Brougham Primary.

2. Fens

Lots of children were moving on up to 'Big School' from Fens Primary in 2009. Who do you recognise?

3. Owton Manor

Ready for a new adventure. That's these children from Owton Manorwho were saying goodbye to primary school in 2009.

4. St Bega's

All smartly dressed as they say goodbye at St Bega's.

