Ever wondered what a DLI soldier's life was like?
Rare evidence of the lives of DLI soldiers are about to be revealed to the North East public.
Fascinating stories and images from the Durham Light Infantry archive are about to come to light thanks to the Durham County Record Office.
It includes intricate descriptions of regimental life, personal accounts, photographs and paintings portraying the realities of war.
There’s a detailed 1885 black and red ink drawing of the battlefield at Ginnis in the Sudan. It is from one of the sketchbooks of Lieutenant, later Captain, Alfred William Baker of the 2nd Battalion DLI.
There’s also a watercolour of Abbs Battery at Sunderland from the records of Lieutenant General Horatio Harbord Morant from the 68th Light Infantry. It depicts Roker Pier lighthouse and is dated 1874.
The Record Office has received a grant of almost £39,000 to bring to light uncatalogued material.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Archivists and volunteers will document the 39 per cent of the Durham Light Infantry (DLI) Archive collection yet to be catalogued. It will reveal enthralling tales never been told before.
Councillor Joy Allen, Cabinet member for transformation, culture and tourism at Durham County Council, said: “The extensive DLI Archive is of international significance and cataloguing this material will enable us to shed further light on our rich and varied past and
ensure that the DLI’s history and heritage is not lost.”
She thanked the Archives Revealed panel ‘for awarding this grant, which also offers a fantastic opportunity to enhance our exciting plans for a new Durham History Centre.’