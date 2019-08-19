Cafe Royal is pictured in Seaton Carew and was a definite favourite. Did you pay a visit?

Fancy a bite to eat? Here's 13 reminders of cafes you've loved in Hartlepool

Fancy a bite to eat? How about doing it retro style.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 11:45

We’ve chosen 10 photographs of Hartlepool cafes and diners which got our attention over the years and we hope they bring back tasty memories.

We are sure there’s many more both past and present which have left a mouth-watering impression on you.

Tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

And in the meantime, browse through our selection of venues we’ve known and loved.

If you have a favourite, let us know by getting in touch.

1. Square Kitchen

The Square Kitchen Cafe in Church Square. Remember this one?

2. Bianco's

Louis Bianco's bar in Whitby Street. It was famed for its milk shakes and frothy coffees among many other delicious treats.

3. Cafe India

Cafe India, pictured in 2003.

4. Cafe Indigo

A scene inside Cafe Indigo in 2004.

