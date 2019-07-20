'Hartlepool is where my heart is': Follow people's personal journeys with Waterfront Festival art project
Different generations’ stories of living in Hartlepool are brought to life in a new arts project created for this weekend’s Waterfront Festival.
The Wayfinder project has been specially produced by artists from London-based organisation Output Arts and Hartlepool’s Northern School of Art.
Art students interviewed people of all ages and backgrounds to give a unique insight into their personal journeys and about what Hartlepool means to them.
The Wayfinder project works by visitors following a trail around Hartlepool Marina and listening to interviewees’ recordings which play automatically through a compass at certain spots.
Costume students even made nautical hats for participants to wear.
The stories recorded tie in with the Waterfront Festival’s theme this year of Harbour of Refuge.
Artist Jonathan Hogg, of Output Arts, explained: “It’s a development of a similar piece we did a few years ago called Lost and Sound which used a metal detector on a beach.
“We wanted to make something along those lines but on a bigger scale where you are taken on a journey which is where the idea for the compass came from.”
The Hartlepool Mail was given a special preview of the project and were led around the route by Output Arts’ Andy C’Cruz.
Participants simply follow the needle on the compass which includes geo-tagging technology. The compass’s blinking green light turns blue whenever we reach a place where new recording kicks in.
Outside the Jackson’s Wharf pub an elderly lady talks about how she met her husband and raised a family.
“There’s nowhere like Hartlepool,” she says. “That’s where my heart is.”A few steps later a young student talks about the town’s community spirit and friendliness.
Inside the National Museum of the Royal Navy, the voice of a historian who taught children about HMS Trincomalee is heard.
Further round a musician talks about his travels around the world before coming back to Hartlepool.
The trail begins and ends at the waterfront (former Jackson’s Landing) site and ends with a short boat trip across the dock.
Wayfinder runs throughout the course of Hartlepool Waterfront Festival on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21.