Hartlepool's docks were a hive of activity as we look back to yesteryear
The 1980s were a time of great activity for Hartlepool’s docks.
We would love you to share your memories of these scenes which show the former Graving Dock and the area where imported cars were dealt with.
The ex-Graving Dock provided the perfect spot in 1983 for pleasure craft getting ready for the busy summer period.
Do you remember it?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Or how about the dock area where thousands of imported cars would come into Hartlepool. June 1983 was expected to be a bumper month for car imports, said manager Bill Niblock 36 years ago. About 13,000 General Motors and Ford cars were expected to arrive in the port over the coming three weeks.
And that meant the total would be higher than the previous month.