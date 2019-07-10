Hartlepool's The Arches, where a shoppers' wonder awaits
It was Hartlepool’s newest shopping development in the 1980s and it soon became an award-winner.
We’re talking about The Arches in Park Road which was officially opened 34 years ago this month.
The development was based around a former plumbers warehouse and had been converted into a new home for 14 small shops and businesses.
The first occupants in the shopping precinct were the ground floor drapers The Curtain Cabin. Soon after, everything from a cane basket weaver to a gents clothing shop had joined the list of businesses there.
In 1985, The Arches was presented with a special award in recognition of the transformation to a modern shopping mall.
It was presented by the town’s Civic Society and Mr Richard Atkinson, manager of JT Atkinson’s Hartlepool operations, said the company was very proud of the precinct.
He added at the time: “We are delighted with the way the development has turned out and it was a real honour for us to receive the Civic Society award.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“The Arches opening is part of a double celebration for us this year as the company is celebrating 125 years of trading in the North East.”
What are your memories of shops in The Arches over the years and which has been your favourite?
Or have you worked there and would like to remember the shop you worked in?
Whatever your reason for getting in touch, we would love to hear from you.
Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and share the memories of times gone by.