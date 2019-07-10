Help to redraw the map of Hartlepool's historic Church Street
History enthusiasts are being given the chance to help redraw the map for one of Hartlepool’s most historic streets.
Volunteers are being sought to research old maps and buildings of the Church Street area and then work with an illustrator to draw new maps identifying landmarks, public spaces, meeting places and buildings of interest.
The Historic Mapping Project is being spearheaded by Hartlepool Borough Council as part of a three-year Church Street Revival Project.
Supported by a £1.1 million National Lottery Heritage Fund grant, it aims to improve the quality of the Church Street Conservation Area and raise awareness of the area’s rich heritage.
Fiona Riley, the council’s Townscape Heritage Project Officer, said: “A key element of the Church Street Revival Project is our heritage-based activity programme of which the Historic Mapping Project is a part.
“It is an opportunity for people to look at maps from many years ago and create new ones showing the area as it is now.
“These new maps will, I’m sure, become a significant part of the area’s evolving history and prove to be a useful research tool for future generations.”
Two courses, each made up of two workshops, are taking place for the mapping project.
Participants will carry out their research at the first workshop and then work with the illustrator to create new maps at the second.
The first course starts on Wednesday, July 10, at the Community Hub Central in York Road, with the first workshop at 1.30pm-4pm, and the second workshop at Hartlepool Art Gallery in Church Square on Wednesday, July 17, and 24 at 1.30pm-4pm.
A second course begins on Wednesday July 17, at Community Hub Central with the first workshop at 6pm-8pm, and the second on Wednesday, July 24 at Hartlepool Art Gallery at 6pm-8pm.
People are also being invited to record their memories of Church Street and the surrounding area for an Oral History project.
Volunteers are also needed to help deliver the project and training will take place on Wednesday, July 24, at The BIS in Whitby Street from 1pm-4pm.
To book a place on either project contact Fiona on (01429) 523532 or Fiona.riley@hartlepool.gov.uk