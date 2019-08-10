It's a right Royal Clavering party! And here's 9 reminders of kids having fun in 2012
Take a look at our red, white and blue reminder of Clavering Primary School kids having great fun in 2012.
By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 16:45
That was the year when the UK celebrated the Queen’s diamond jubilee year to mark the 60th anniversary of her accession.
And didn’t the children of Clavering get right into the spirit of the occasion, as these nine photographs show.
Are you one of the pupils pictured during the school’s jubilee party?
Or perhaps you are a parent who would love a reminder of some great times.
Whatever your reason for taking a look, have a glance through a reminder of a right Royal Hartlepool occasion!