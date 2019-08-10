Running to a fun party are James Hepple, Ben McMorris, Jayden Flush, Libby Cox and Daniel Shaw.

It's a right Royal Clavering party! And here's 9 reminders of kids having fun in 2012

Take a look at our red, white and blue reminder of Clavering Primary School kids having great fun in 2012.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 16:45

That was the year when the UK celebrated the Queen’s diamond jubilee year to mark the 60th anniversary of her accession.

And didn’t the children of Clavering get right into the spirit of the occasion, as these nine photographs show.

Are you one of the pupils pictured during the school’s jubilee party?

Or perhaps you are a parent who would love a reminder of some great times.

Whatever your reason for taking a look, have a glance through a reminder of a right Royal Hartlepool occasion!

1. Lovely Jubilee food

Tucking into their party food are Charlie Angus and Lewis Ingham.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Pals together

It's a red, white and blue day for Clavering Primary School pupils (rear) Matthew Moore and Christine Byson, (front left to right) Macy Thornton, Rebecca Stevens and Ruby Stevens.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. All smiles

Brothers Riley and Jayden Sedgewick join in the spirit of the occasion.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. A spot of flag waving

Showing the Royal spirit are Lucy Carter, Cole Richardson, Alexa Dunn and Max Rowbotham.

Photo: FRANK REID

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2