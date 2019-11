Posh frocks, childrenswear and Christmas clothes were among the many great offers at Jack and Jill in Oxford Road. Remember this?

The corner shops and the local shopping arcades on your housing estate where you could pop in and pick up that last-minute necessity.

Here are 27 reminders of shops which were local to you but how many do you remember?

Take a look through our photo article and tell us more.

1 . Top memories of Top Shop Who remembers Top Shop in Elwick Road? Photo: HM Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Brus Corner in the 1960s The Brus Corner shopping precinct was close to completion in this photo around 60 years ago. Photo: HM Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Oxford Road in 1989 Glad-Rags, The Granary and Finlays in Oxford Road in 1989. Photo: HM Copyright: Buy photo

4 . A Manor scene It looks busy at the Manor shops in 1983. Photo: HM Copyright: Buy photo