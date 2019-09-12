Eldon Grove Primary School held Eldon Grove's Got Talent in 2013 and here are some of the pupils who were hoping to make it through to the finals.

Just class! That's our 25 reminders of Eldon Grove pupils over the years

Take a look at the first of our spotlights on retro scenes in Hartlepool schools.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 16:45 pm
We’ve got a selection of photos for you to enjoy of Eldon Grove pupils over the years.

Did you put your dance moves to the test with dancer Komal Seghal or are you one of the tennis champs?

Or are you one of the stars who took part in the school nativity play or sang your heart out at Tesco Extra in Burn Road?

1. A line-up filled with memories

The children who left Eldon Grove Primary School in 2013.

2. Sing out loud with your memories

We've turned the clock back to 2011 for this one. It shows pupils from Eldon Grove Primary school singing at Tesco Extra, Burn Road.

3. Showing off their moves in 2010

Dancer Komal Seghal led the way when he taught Eldon Grove Primary pupils some dance moves in 2010. Here's Neive Carney, Aidan Connor, Daniel Slimings and Sally Brown in the picture.

4. All saying goodbye in 2012

It was time to move on up to the 'Big School' in 2012 for these pupils.

