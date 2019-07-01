Looking back to the Hartlepool school which closed its doors 30 years ago
It had 240 pupils and only closed 30 years ago but who remembers this former Hartlepool school?
Rosebank High School was in Elwick Road and was well known for its great academic achievements.
There were 17 teachers with John S Hartley as the headmaster in 1985 while his wife Wendy was responsible for administration.
It made headlines in 1985 when its open evening told of the drive to pull in parents of potential pupils.
It told how one of Hartlepool’s most well-established schools, and which was formerly owned by the late Alderman GPK Gallimore, had become a registered charity in 1982.
Its Board of Governors included prominent business people and local figures.
Its pupils were aged between three and 16 and the Mail article added: “In addition to the reputation the school has acquired over the years for its academic achievements, it continues to uphold traditional values.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“A friendly, relaxed atmosphere exists within the framework of simple rules – consistently applied discipline and Christian ethical standards.”
Pupils were taught to ‘respect and value the opinions, property and individual needs of others and all children are encouraged to develop their potential in many spheres of life,” said the article.
Were you a former Rosebank School student and what do you remember about your time there?
Which teachers do you remember and can you recall the names of any of your former classmates?
Which was your favourite topic and do you have photographs and memories of your time at Rosebank? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk and tell us more.