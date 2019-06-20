Magic darts from two Horden lads and they did it against a star of the game
A pair of East Durham darts enthusiasts must have been feeling double tops after they defeated a world champion.
Superstar Keith Deller visited Horden and took on 16 players at the Comrades Club 36 years ago.
His special exhibition evening was just months after he won the 1983 Embassy World Darts Championship.
Keith beat almost all his rivals at Horden Comrades but two villagers – George Hughes and Lawrence Bell – were the only ones who could get the better of the star.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Spokesman for the club Charlie Wilding said in 1983: “All in all, it was a very good evening. The club was packed and two of our lads did well to beat him.”
Were you there on the night when Keith came to Horden? Or is there another sports personality whose visit to the Hartlepool and East Durham area has stayed in your memory?
Share the memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.