Photo provided by NASA shows Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong on the lunar surface. (AP Photo/NASA, Buzz Aldrin)

Moon Landing 50th anniversary: 14 reminders of what was happening in Hartlepool on the day Neil Armstrong took 'one small step'

The front page was emblazoned with stories of the ‘Moon Men’

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 06:00

But while Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were reflecting on one of mankind’s greatest achievements, life went on in Hartlepool.

It was the year that the Tech looked set to win the Hartlepool Senior School Cricket League. Even Chipper and Uncle George were getting excited. Uncle George said: "I feel sure every Chipster will be glued to the television set."

And 50 years on from that incredible moment, on July 20, 1969, is our look at what was happening at home.

1. Historic headlines

How the Mail told its readers that man was on the Moon.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Fonda and Curtis on at the Odeon

It was probably a good idea to watch the latest hit at the movies with a friend. On the day of the Moon landings, Hartlepool Odeon was showing The Boston Strangler starring Tony Curtis, Henry Fonda and George Kennedy.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Chipper Club

Even Chipper and Uncle George were getting excited about the Moon landing. Uncle George told Chipsters: "I feel sure every Chipster will be glued to his or her's family television set."

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Piggyback at the Gala

This was easily the best way to see the Durham Miners Gala in 1969. It was the Big Meeting's centenary year and Prime Minister Harold Wilson was on the balcony at the County Hotel to greet the crowds.

Photo: HM

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4