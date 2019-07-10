The Smiths paid a flying visit to Dock Rock while they were in the region on a recording session. Morrissey said at the time: "We were watching a television programme in our hotel room when we saw a piece about Dock Rock and thought we would pop down for a look. "It is very impressive and the band line-up is really good."

Nine pictures which capture the stars, the fans and the magic at Hartlepool's Dock Rock

The stars came out for Dock Rock and not just on the stage.

Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 16:45

There were thousands of people who watched the three-day music festival which was held 33 years ago this month.

But do you remember the other stars who came along. The ones who’d heard about Dock Rock and turned up to watch?

Take a look through our photo spread for a reminder of who they were and for some more shots from the music fest.

1. Lindisfarne

Music giants Lindisfarne are pictured at Dock Rock with one of their biggest fans. Kenneth Hall, 25 at the time, got to go backstage and meet the band as a VIP guest after winning a Hartlepool Mail competition. He is pictured centre and also in the photo is his niece Karen Twidale.

2. Jenny Powell

TV presenter Jenny Powell spent a week in Hartlepool in the lead-up to Dock Rock along with colleague Tony Baker. The two 18-year-olds were making a documentary for the BBC No Limits programme and they also got to visit HMS Warrior. Jenny said back in 1986: "The planning that has gone into the concert has been marvellous."

3. Crowds

Fans galore turned up to watch the main acts at Dock Rock.

4. Youngest fan?

Warren Rowbotham could probably have claimed to be the youngest music fan at Dock Rock. Unless you know differently, of course. Here is the one-year-old pictured at the event and he was there with three-year-old brother Carl as well as their mum Beverley.

