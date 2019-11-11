Pudsey power! Take a look at these memories of Children In Need events in Hartlepool
Here are the Bear facts. We’ve got lots of Children In Need fab fundraising memories for you to enjoy.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 4:45 pm
This year’s annual day of megafundraising will soon be here.
So here are 15 reminders of the fun you’ve had in Hartlepool in the past as you proudly raced, walked and dressed up for charity.
There were superb costumes, lots of cameraderie and generally just a load of fun.
But what can you remember of these proud occasions? Take a look through our selection and tell us more.