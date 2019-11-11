Who remembers this Elwick fundraiser from 15 years ago?

Pudsey power! Take a look at these memories of Children In Need events in Hartlepool

Here are the Bear facts. We’ve got lots of Children In Need fab fundraising memories for you to enjoy.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 11th November 2019, 4:45 pm

This year’s annual day of megafundraising will soon be here.

So here are 15 reminders of the fun you’ve had in Hartlepool in the past as you proudly raced, walked and dressed up for charity.

There were superb costumes, lots of cameraderie and generally just a load of fun.

But what can you remember of these proud occasions? Take a look through our selection and tell us more.

1. A St Josephs fundraiser in 2003

These children look like they were having great fun at the St Joseph's Children In Need event 16 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Back to 2006

The Little People Day Nursery held a sponsored walk for Pudsey in 2006. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: LH

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. English Martyrs School

An English Martyrs School fun run in 2013 looked like it was a great laugh.

Photo: Frank Reid

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Raft racing

Fun on the water as these fundraisers take part in a Hartlepool College of Further Education raft race in 2008.

Photo: TC

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4