Roaring back in time to memories of the Lion
We roared back to 1996 with a photograph of a former Hartlepool hostelry.
And judging from your response to our social media post, you loved the Lion Hotel.
More than 11,000 people spotted the 23-year-old photograph of the pub which used to stand in Lancaster Road near the Hartlepool Water Company. Here is what you had to say.
We loved Julie Hall’s recollections of ‘pickled egg, ham bun for lunch each day, served through the hatch! So handy for Water Company leaving do's, celebrations etc!”
It wasn’t just works leaving ceremonies which were held in the Lion. Margaret Cooper reckoned: “Best New Year’s Eves were spent in there. Brilliant times.”
If you loved a quiz, Sunday nights were ideal, said Margaret Keir.
Michelle Mason had ‘happy mermories’ of the Lion and said her Grandma and Grandad were landlord and landlady for many years . Gareth Jones said: “Had me first pint in there as lived on corner of Brougham Terrace.”
Bob Alder was a Thursday night regular ‘with my dog Pat in the lounge to play dominoes with my aunt and uncle in the very early 1970s.’
Thanks to Bob and to Tom Sant who said: “We held all our union meetings there.”
As well as the pub itself, the Lion’s sporting arm got a mention.
“Had some good football teams,” said Colin Bartholomew. And Mel Brain added: “Seen some fantastic games between the Lion and Billy Bells Blackhall team in the Hartlepool Sunday League.”